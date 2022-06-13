City of Wichita Falls to host ribbon cutting ceremony for transit facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is inviting the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new public transportation administrative and maintenance repair facility.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday June, 15, 2022, at 2004 Old Windthorst Road.

City officials said the new 28,000 square foot facility will house the Wichita Falls Transit System, “Falls Ride”, SHARP Lines Rural Transportation, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Chapter 41 DAV offices.

The city was awarded grants worth $9.9 million in 2018 by the Federal Transit Administration and TxDOT to build the facility.

