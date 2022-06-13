Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Here’s a look at the weirdest items left behind in Ubers

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their...
Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.(Jackson David from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Uber has revealed its annual lost and found index, and it includes everything from tater tots to grandma’s teeth.

The most common items left behind by rideshare passengers include phones, wallets, keys and ordinary items carried in their pockets.

Some of the bizarre things left behind include tater tots, caviar, a pet tortoise and a bucket of slime, just to name a few.

The most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas, but Phoenix and Atlanta also made the list.

Uber releases the list every year to remind its customers they can use their app to get their lost and found items back.

The cost is $15 to cover the driver’s time and effort.

Of course, rideshare passengers will have to decide if the left-behind slime is worth it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
20-year-old Paul Chandler was arrested in June of 2022.
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Latest News

Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can
Following botched early attempts in the invasion to capture Kyiv and the second-largest city of...
The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war