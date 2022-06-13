Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel will host the Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday, June 18.

Coffey Anderson will be the headliner, and vendors and food trucks will be available.

Kiowa Casino officials released the following schedule:

1-1:30p.m. - DJ

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta

2:30-3 p.m. - DJ

3-4- p.m. -The Mullet Boyz

4-5 p.m. - DJ

5-6 p.m. -Anthony Spencer with The Freshwater Donkeys

6:-7 p.m. - DJ

7-8 p.m. -Million Dollar Reunion

8-9 p.m. - DJ

9-10:30 p.m. - Coffey Anderson

Admission is free and the event will take place in the Kiowa Casino & Hotel parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.