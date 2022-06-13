Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel will host the Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday, June 18.

Coffey Anderson will be the headliner, and vendors and food trucks will be available.

Kiowa Casino officials released the following schedule:

  • 1-1:30p.m. - DJ
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta
  • 2:30-3 p.m. - DJ
  • 3-4- p.m. -The Mullet Boyz
  • 4-5 p.m. - DJ
  • 5-6 p.m. -Anthony Spencer with The Freshwater Donkeys
  • 6:-7 p.m. - DJ
  • 7-8 p.m. -Million Dollar Reunion
  • 8-9 p.m. - DJ
  • 9-10:30 p.m. - Coffey Anderson

Admission is free and the event will take place in the Kiowa Casino & Hotel parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
20-year-old Paul Chandler was arrested in June of 2022.
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call

Latest News

Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
BBB warns of Facebook Messenger scams
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host Heartburn Highway Festival
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.
City of Wichita Falls to host ribbon cutting ceremony for transit facility