Triple-digit heat will continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. Heat index values could reach as high as 107 degrees in some places. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values on Tuesday could reach up to 105. The wind will continue to be strong at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could reach up to 104. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies.

