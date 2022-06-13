Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Triple-digit heat will continue

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. Heat index values could reach as high as 107 degrees in some places. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values on Tuesday could reach up to 105. The wind will continue to be strong at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could reach up to 104. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Crime of the week: Pregnant teen murdered in Wichita Falls
Officials said Meridian police officer Kennis Croom, a Tuscaloosa native, has been shot and...
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Police officer shot, killed while responding to call
The change is being made effective immediately.
Hours reduced for downtown WF scooters after complaints

Latest News

weather
Triple-digit heat will continue
The Heat is HERE
The HEAT IS HERE
The Heat is HERE
The Heat is HERE
The heat returns this weekend