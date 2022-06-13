Email City Guide
WFISD’s Bob Payton not running for school board re-election

Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD school board member Bob Payton announced Monday he will not be running for re-election this fall.

The board of trustees, place one representative said four years ago when he was considering another term that his goal was to help build a plan for improved secondary facilities.

Payton said his next goal is to help prepare a fresh start for the WFISD, which he believes can be done by being transparent about the superintendent candidates they are preparing to interview.

Payton’s full statement can be found below:

“Earlier today I shared with my board and administration colleagues of WFISD that I will not be running for re-election this fall.

Four years ago when I was considering another term, my primary goal was to help build a plan for improved secondary facilities. My next goal is to help prepare a fresh start for this district, which I believe I can best do by being transparent about my plans with the superintendent candidates we are preparing to interview.

Besides the superintendent search, I am eager to continue working with the board in the coming months on several more initiatives to plan for greater success for our students and an improved workplace for our educators and all staff of the district.”

