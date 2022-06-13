Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Witness, detective testify in Vrana trial

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Martez Vrana trial continued Monday in Wichita County.

Vrana and two others face charges of capital murder by terroristic threat over the death of Jason Baum, almost exactly two years ago.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors tried to prove Vrana was capable of planning a robbery through interviews with a witness and detective about a previous case he was reportedly involved in.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Kieran Morris, 27; Steven Tucker, 30; Graham Whitsom, 31; Josiah Buster, 24....
7 Texans among alleged Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at LGBTQ event
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

Latest News

Preventing heatstroke in kids, pets
Officials offer tips for preventing heatstroke in kids
Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
WFISD’s Bob Payton not running for school board re-election
85th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl happening this week
85th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl happening this week
Kids attend Closing the Pipeline at Lake Wichita Park
Kids attend Closing the Pipeline at Lake Wichita Park