Witness, detective testify in Vrana trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Martez Vrana trial continued Monday in Wichita County.

Vrana and two others face charges of capital murder by terroristic threat over the death of Jason Baum, almost exactly two years ago.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors tried to prove Vrana was capable of planning a robbery through interviews with a witness and detective about a previous case he was reportedly involved in.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

