8th annual “Closing the Pipeline” event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The record heat couldn’t stop the kid takeover of Lake Wichita Park on Monday for Serenity House Impact’s “Closing the Pipeline” event.

The program is aimed at stopping crime before it happens by providing kids with other avenues to keep them busy.

They were certainly kept busy with free food cooked up by the Wichita Falls Police Department, a variety of games, and some free snow cones to beat the heat. Each kid also signed a collection of PVC pipes as a pledge to stop the pipeline of crime and any bad influences they may come across.

“Our mission in 2015 when we started was to prevent the substances from our community to the pipeline our youth like this little one right here and it’s really just become a fun summer event that we invite the whole community to invite lots of youth-serving organizations to come and share their resources,” Amber Gilmore of Serenity Youth Impact Prevention said.

This was also the first time the event was back in two years due to the pandemic, so it was great to see the kids back in the park to sign the pipe or come back to their signature from years ago.

