Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

8th annual “Closing the Pipeline” event

The event is aimed at stopping youth crime before it starts.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The record heat couldn’t stop the kid takeover of Lake Wichita Park on Monday for Serenity House Impact’s “Closing the Pipeline” event.

The program is aimed at stopping crime before it happens by providing kids with other avenues to keep them busy.

They were certainly kept busy with free food cooked up by the Wichita Falls Police Department, a variety of games, and some free snow cones to beat the heat. Each kid also signed a collection of PVC pipes as a pledge to stop the pipeline of crime and any bad influences they may come across.

“Our mission in 2015 when we started was to prevent the substances from our community to the pipeline our youth like this little one right here and it’s really just become a fun summer event that we invite the whole community to invite lots of youth-serving organizations to come and share their resources,” Amber Gilmore of Serenity Youth Impact Prevention said.

This was also the first time the event was back in two years due to the pandemic, so it was great to see the kids back in the park to sign the pipe or come back to their signature from years ago.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Kieran Morris, 27; Steven Tucker, 30; Graham Whitsom, 31; Josiah Buster, 24....
7 Texans among alleged Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at LGBTQ event
Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
WFISD’s Bob Payton not running for school board re-election

Latest News

Base Camp Lindsay's 2019 March of Honor happening November 9 in the heart of Wichita Falls.
“Carry the Ruck” march planned for June 25th
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
This month, the bond between the veteran and the recipient goes much farther than an act of...
DAV honors fellow marine for helping out
WF Animal Services Center not accepting animals until June 17
WF Animal Services Center not accepting animals until June 17