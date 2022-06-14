“Carry the Ruck” march planned for June 25th

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey’s “Give a Ruck” march will be taking place on Saturday, June 25th, at 7 a.m. at City View High School.

And, this isn’t any ordinary march.

Participants will choose to walk one, five, or ten miles while carrying a backpack that they load up with hygiene items or ready-to-eat food that will be donated to homeless veterans. Carrying the extra weight is supposed to be symbolic of the gear and body armor veterans wore during their service.

“Soldiers in Iraq or Afghanistan, his pack is anywhere from 85 to 100 pounds. The average temperature in Afghanistan on June 25th will be 120 degrees. So, can we do it? Can we walk that walk with them?” Chris Delagarza from Base Camp Lindsey said.

And it’s not just about marching with veterans and current service members; it’s also about marching for the ones who were lost.

“If you’ve got a husband, a father, a sister, or a daughter who is in the military or lord forbid somebody that didn’t come home, put their name on your back and walk in their place,” Delagarza said. “Honor them and memorialize them that day.”

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.