Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Carry the Ruck” march planned for June 25th

The march hopes to help end veteran homelessness.
Base Camp Lindsay's 2019 March of Honor happening November 9 in the heart of Wichita Falls.
Base Camp Lindsay's 2019 March of Honor happening November 9 in the heart of Wichita Falls.(KAUZ)
By Michael Grace
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey’s “Give a Ruck” march will be taking place on Saturday, June 25th, at 7 a.m. at City View High School.

And, this isn’t any ordinary march.

Participants will choose to walk one, five, or ten miles while carrying a backpack that they load up with hygiene items or ready-to-eat food that will be donated to homeless veterans. Carrying the extra weight is supposed to be symbolic of the gear and body armor veterans wore during their service.

“Soldiers in Iraq or Afghanistan, his pack is anywhere from 85 to 100 pounds. The average temperature in Afghanistan on June 25th will be 120 degrees. So, can we do it? Can we walk that walk with them?” Chris Delagarza from Base Camp Lindsey said.

And it’s not just about marching with veterans and current service members; it’s also about marching for the ones who were lost.

“If you’ve got a husband, a father, a sister, or a daughter who is in the military or lord forbid somebody that didn’t come home, put their name on your back and walk in their place,” Delagarza said. “Honor them and memorialize them that day.”

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Kieran Morris, 27; Steven Tucker, 30; Graham Whitsom, 31; Josiah Buster, 24....
7 Texans among alleged Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at LGBTQ event
Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
WFISD’s Bob Payton not running for school board re-election

Latest News

Kids attend Closing the Pipeline at Lake Wichita Park
8th annual “Closing the Pipeline” event
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
This month, the bond between the veteran and the recipient goes much farther than an act of...
DAV honors fellow marine for helping out
WF Animal Services Center not accepting animals until June 17
WF Animal Services Center not accepting animals until June 17