Caterpillar announces plans to relocate global headquarters to Texas

AUSTIN – Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, Inc. announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas.

The announcement came Tuesday that the company would be moving from Deerfield, IL to Irving.

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the announcement. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation.

“Caterpillar’s global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters. I am proud to welcome Caterpillar’s headquarters to Texas and am excited for the economic opportunities this will create for Texans,” Abbott said. “I look forward to working alongside this global leader.”

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51 billion, Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s and will begin transitioning their headquarters to Irving this year.

