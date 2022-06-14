DAV honors fellow marine for helping out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Each month, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) awards one person for their continued service of the veteran community. Last month, News Channel 6′s very own Ashley Fitzwater received the award. This month, the bond between the veteran and the recipient goes much farther than an act of service.

For retired veteran Sgt. Scott Martinez, getting routine eye check ups can be a dreadful experience.

“I had two previous head traumas and was not a fan of eye exams, but I know because of it, I have to have it,” Martinez said.

So when Sgt. Martinez geared up for his next exam, he gave his friend and fellow marine Amanda Davis a call.

“An eye exam for anybody is always pretty intense, especially with someone who has some issues going into it as well,” Davis said.

In fact, Martinez said he only went because of Davis’ convincing. When he sat in the chair to begin, the intensity coupled with his previous trauma continued to grow.

“Everything kind of went up and they took my blood pressure and I’ve got the photo to prove it,” Martinez said.

At 220 over 146, Martinez entered what’s known as hypertensive crisis. It’s the most severe case of high blood pressure and usually needs immediate attention by a doctor. But right when things seemed like they were only getting worse, something changed. Out of the corner of his eye, Martinez spotted a pair of black shoes.

“As a friend and a veteran, I thought it would be good to be next to him, just to be support,” Davis said. “We never leave another behind.”

“There she was standing there and I felt relief,” Martinez said. “Because as a marine, whether you’re in uniform or out, you always have each others back.”

And on Monday, Martinez got to show his appreciation for Davis having his back by presenting her with the DAV’s award for support of veterans in the community, and in this case, it also meant the support of a friend and fellow marine.

“I can’t thank her enough for being there,” Martinez said. “From marine to marine, thank you.”

Davis said she always wants everyone who comes into her office to feel like family, especially her fellow veterans.

