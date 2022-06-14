Hot, Hazy, Sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have a visitor all the way from Africa this week. Dust from the deserts in Africa get picked up by the upper-level winds blowing around a large high-pressure system in Atlantic. It ships it all the way across the Atlantic and into the U.S. This creates a hazy appearance to the horizon and our skies. Despite this, expect hot, dry, and windy weather to last into the weekend.

