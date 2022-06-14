Email City Guide
Hot, Hazy, Sunshine

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We have a visitor all the way from Africa this week. Dust from the deserts in Africa get picked up by the upper-level winds blowing around a large high-pressure system in Atlantic. It ships it all the way across the Atlantic and into the U.S. This creates a hazy appearance to the horizon and our skies. Despite this, expect hot, dry, and windy weather to last into the weekend.

