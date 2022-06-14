Email City Guide
Hot weather continues Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values on Tuesday could reach up to 102. The wind will continue to be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could reach up to 102. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Thankfully the wind will calm down some. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.

Then on Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies.

