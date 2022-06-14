Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

VIDEO: Rescuers save woman, her dog stranded in canal for 18 hours

Caught on camera: A woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona. (Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Yuma County Sheriff’s Office) - If you have a dog, you know how special that bond can be, and you’ll understand why a woman in Arizona jumped into a canal to save her pup.

It happened in Yuma last week, and video from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office captured crews rescuing the two from the water.

Police said the woman was out near the Yuma Main Canal. She was letting her dog run around when she realized her pup had gotten into the water but couldn’t get out.

According to officials, she went in after the dog, but they both got stuck for 18 hours. Luckily, a train conductor spotted them and called for help.

When rescuers arrived, they found the woman hanging onto her dog and a tree. She was pretty cut up from holding on for so long, not to mention being sunburned and exhausted.

Rescuers said the two are expected to make a full recovery after the incident.

Copyright 2022 Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Kieran Morris, 27; Steven Tucker, 30; Graham Whitsom, 31; Josiah Buster, 24....
7 Texans among alleged Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at LGBTQ event
Bob Payton's announcement came during Monday's school board meeting.
WFISD’s Bob Payton not running for school board re-election

Latest News

A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
New York’s highest court has rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to...
NY high court nixes Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal