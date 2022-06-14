Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

Officials rescued a dog from a gorilla habitat from a California zoo over the weekend. (SOURCE: CNN, TIKTOK, @ROBTANG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo.

According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday.

One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s gorilla habitat.

Wildlife care specialists moved the two gorillas out of the area, so workers could get the dog.

The zoo says the dogs were safely rescued, and no one was injured.

There’s been no word on where the dogs came from or if their owner was at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Kieran Morris, 27; Steven Tucker, 30; Graham Whitsom, 31; Josiah Buster, 24....
7 Texans among alleged Patriot Front members accused of conspiring to riot at LGBTQ event
20-year-old Paul Chandler.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
Barr says Trump became detached from reality in aftermath of the election.
Barr: Trump became detached from reality in aftermath of the election
People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
Nature's fury has shut down Yellowstone National Park for days and triggered evacuations in at...
Excessive heat affects Yellowstone, east US