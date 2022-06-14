WF City Council approves ARPA funds for arts and culture

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Arts and Culture nonprofit groups in Wichita Falls will benefit from COVID-19 recovery and relief funds under a plan approved by the Wichita Falls City Council on Tuesday.

Ann Arnold-Ogden, executive director of the Alliance for Arts and Culture, said local organizations have lost more than $420,000 as a result of COVID.

“We are grateful to City Leadership and City Councilors for supporting this proposal,” says Arnold-Ogden said. “An investment in Wichita Falls’ nonprofit arts and cultural sector is an investment in creativity, innovation, imagination, and entrepreneurship. They are some of our city’s defining features and most important assets.”

The city council designated $250,000 for arts and culture nonprofits during the meeting.

“The Alliance looks forward to working with city staff to develop an equitable plan that will support the recovery efforts of our sector,” Arnold-Ogden said.

