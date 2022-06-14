WF City Council starts plan to distribute ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council held a special session Tuesday to discuss budget items, with the focus on how to distribute ARPA funds amongst different needs within the city.

Some departments need more funds than others but even the smallest amount allocated will be a big help.

Progress has been made on how to allocate the $29.1 million that the city received from the federal government, but there is still a long way to go before the money is dispersed to the individual departments.

“City council passed a resolution to allow staff to start working on a plan to start spending this money,” Chris Horgen, City of Wichita Falls public information officer, said. “Now, it doesn’t mean this will go exactly the way the plan is but city staff will start working on getting exact numbers and able to go ahead and move forward with that.”

It’s a big step forward for the City of Wichita Falls as they inch closer to allocating funds to departments that took a big hit during COVID.

“Cumulatively, we are looking at a $420,000 loss for all of these arts and culture nonprofit organizations, that includes us and the other entities that are funded by the city,” Ann Arnold-Ogden, Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture executive director, said.

According to the plan, the Alliance for Arts and Culture will receive $250,000 to help with that loss, but they aren’t going to be handed a check tomorrow or even in the next few weeks.

“We are excited to work with city staff to really dig into how to equitably distribute those funds to organizations and to work with them on what they hope to see with these funds,” Arnold-Ogden said.

Every department that may receive money will have to meet individually with the city council to lay their plans on the table.

“They are now going to break it all down,” Horgen said. “It will all go down to the penny on these projects, how much they are going to cost, what exactly they want to do and then they will go back to city council with each one of these. Every single one will be passed individually by city council to keep that transparency there.”

Now, every department has to be treated individually and not lumped together because based on federal law, each has different guidelines for when the money has to be spent by.

“Every single project will be unique in when it starts, when it has to be completed or when it has to be at least been started and headed towards completion,” Horgen said.

But despite the long process, the arts council is excited for what these funds will mean for the arts community.

“We are looking forward to recovery and we know these funds will go a long way towards helping us with that,” Arnold-Ogden said. “It is not just about quality of life, although that is huge. It is really about the economic impact these organizations, artists and the arts and culture sector provide.”

Each department will now meet individually with city council to talk specifics on how ARPA funds would be spent, meaning this is still an on-going process with no specific timetable on when those funds will be approved.

