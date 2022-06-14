WFISD begins narrowing down superintendent candidates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD’s special session focused on one big item Monday: selecting a new superintendent.

While the board hasn’t picked a superintendent just yet, the process is definitely getting started. The board went into a closed session for four hours to select people to interview from the 22 applications they received for the position.

Board members said after interviewing candidates over the next few weeks, they’ll narrow the decision down to two final applicants. After which, a 21-day waiting period will kick in before the person ultimately chosen for job can be officially hired.

Ann Dixon is the educational consultant working with the board of trustees for the search, and she said a big step was taken toward filling the position.

“I think so, yes, probably the biggest step was opening the search and then the next step is reviewing the candidates, selecting someone, finding the good fit,” Dixon said.

Dixon said there was a lot of interest in the position because of the size of the district and it being in a nice area.

There will be another board meeting on Tuesday at noon with many things on the agenda, including construction of the new schools and the employment of the district’s special education director.

