WFPD investigating gunshots on Cartwright Road

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired through a Wichita Falls home last night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at a home off Cartwright Road.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said as of right now, it is being worked as an aggravated assault. They currently have no suspects and no leads.

WFPD told our crews on scene that a man was home with his wife when at least one shot was fired through the house, possibly more. One of the bullets hit the man in the chest, but luckily the wall slowed it down and it was not a life-threatening incident. The man was not transported to the hospital.

It happened just before 11 p.m.(KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Police Department has little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

