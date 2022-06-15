Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls celebrates completion of new transit facility

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the new transit system administrative and maintenance facility.

The new 28,000 square foot facility will house the Wichita Falls Transit System, “Falls Ride,” SHARP Lines Rural Transportation, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Chapter 41 DAV offices.

“This gives you the one-stop shop, one place you can come,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “The rural and urban transportations are all being put here. It’s great for the citizens so they’re not having to, as well as all our maintenance people and people who use these facilities. Office people are not scattered around town, they’re all here in one location.”

The city got nearly $10 million in federal and state grants to help pay for the new building on Old Windthorst Road.

