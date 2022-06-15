Faces of Drunk Driving campaign shares testimonials
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving.
Faces of Drunk Driving shares powerful video testimonials of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash.
Those powerful stories can be found online.
