Faces of Drunk Driving campaign shares testimonials

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving.

Faces of Drunk Driving shares powerful video testimonials of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash.

TxDOT will have outreach display events across the state that will feature powerful video testimonial stories of Texans who deal daily with the consequences of a drunk driving-related crash.

Those powerful stories can be found online.

