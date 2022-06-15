Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found Martez Vrana guilty of capital murder on Wednesday. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Vrana, along with Sammy Worthy IV and Dimonique McKinney, face capital murder charges related to the death of Jason Baum.

Court documents state Vrana was with Worthy and McKinney in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive to break into a house. Baum then drove his vehicle into a nearby alley.

McKinney allegedly approached Baum, tried to rob him and then shot him. The suspects reportedly ran back down the alley to a car driven by Vrana.

Court documents state that after getting back to the car, McKinney told Vrana the reason he shot Baum was because he reached for his waistband during the robbery, and that people don’t carry money in their waistband.

