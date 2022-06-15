Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder

Martez Vrana.
Martez Vrana.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found Martez Vrana guilty of capital murder on Wednesday. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Vrana, along with Sammy Worthy IV and Dimonique McKinney, face capital murder charges related to the death of Jason Baum.

Court documents state Vrana was with Worthy and McKinney in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive to break into a house. Baum then drove his vehicle into a nearby alley.

McKinney allegedly approached Baum, tried to rob him and then shot him. The suspects reportedly ran back down the alley to a car driven by Vrana.

Court documents state that after getting back to the car, McKinney told Vrana the reason he shot Baum was because he reached for his waistband during the robbery, and that people don’t carry money in their waistband.

News Channel 6 is obtaining a statement from lead prosecutor Dobie Kosub in regards to the verdict.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
Caterpillar Inc's former world headquarters in Peoria
Caterpillar announces plans to relocate global headquarters to Texas
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

Latest News

The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
The city got nearly $10 million in federal and state grants to help pay for the new building on...
City of Wichita Falls celebrates completion of new transit facility
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security