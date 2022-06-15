Saharan Dust has returned to Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Heat index values could reach up to 101. The wind will remain strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Thankfully the wind will calm down some. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 74 with mostly clear skies.

Then on Friday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with clear skies. S

aturday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower or two however, rain chances are low. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.