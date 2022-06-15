Texas A&M Forest Service talks wildfire risk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas A&M Forest Service officials gave an update on the rising temperatures and potential for wildfires.

News Channel 6 reached out to ask how worried they were about the potential of fires with the current conditions on a scale of 1-10. Here’s what they had to say:

“You know, here in Wichita County we’re probably at a five right now,” Regan Resar, regional fire coordinator, said. “We’re starting to have smaller fires, there’s one out in Burkburnett right now, a small five-acre fire right now, but like I said, if this weather pattern continues on it’s going to get worse and worse for us.”

He added that the big problem with the heat and low humidity is that they’re creating more and more fuel for potential fires.

