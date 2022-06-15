Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many parents have been voicing their concerns about cuts made to Wichita Falls ISD’s special education department, and decisions were made Tuesday regarding those concerns.

It was revealed that the special education director had actually resigned over the cuts made in April.

Alefia Paris-Toulon resigned due to the insufficient amount of support after the cuts, but the board decided she can take back her resignation and in return, they will hire at least six people for new, district-level positions in the special education department. Paris-Toulon will be able to decide which positions those people will fill.

The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in last year’s academic performance report.

Trustee Bob Payton said they have been responsive to what they’ve been hearing from the public. While the reductions hurt everyone, they especially affected the special education department so now they’re trying to make it right.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Caterpillar Inc's former world headquarters in Peoria
Caterpillar announces plans to relocate global headquarters to Texas

Latest News

.
Faces of Drunk Driving campaign shares testimonials
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The city got nearly $10 million in federal and state grants to help pay for the new building on...
City of Wichita Falls celebrates completion of new transit facility
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills