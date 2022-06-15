Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many parents have been voicing their concerns about cuts made to Wichita Falls ISD’s special education department, and decisions were made Tuesday regarding those concerns.

It was revealed that the special education director had actually resigned over the cuts made in April.

Alefia Paris-Toulon resigned due to the insufficient amount of support after the cuts, but the board decided she can take back her resignation and in return, they will hire at least six people for new, district-level positions in the special education department. Paris-Toulon will be able to decide which positions those people will fill.

The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in last year’s academic performance report.

Trustee Bob Payton said they have been responsive to what they’ve been hearing from the public. While the reductions hurt everyone, they especially affected the special education department so now they’re trying to make it right.

