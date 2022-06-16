Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Butcher shop opens meat vending machine to bring in the bacon

A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat. (Source: KOVR, ERIC VELDMAN MILLER, CNN)
By Andrew Haubner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (KOVR) – A butcher in Sacramento is thinking out of the box, creating a vending machine for meat.

The idea is to make quality products available both before his store opens and after it closes.

“We wanted to expand our hours,” butcher Eric Veldman Miller explained. “We wanted to expand to seven days originally.”

With staffing shortages nationwide and upfront costs skyrocketing, Miller and his partners came up with the idea to create a vending machine.

“All the products that go in there are ground fresh and then vacuum sealed here in the shop,” Miller said.

Customers tap the type of meat they want on the screen, swipe a card and leave with the food.

While it’s designed for after-hours customers, people can use the machine during store hours if they just want quick convenience.

Miller hopes the vending machine is another way to generate revenue even when his butcher shop is closed.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Wichita Falls ISD is still trying to bounce back from its projected $9 million deficit.
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security

Latest News

How to celebrate Juneteenth
How to celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth events around Texoma
Juneteenth events around Texoma
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season
Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both slain while investigating a possible...
2 California officers shot, killed in the line of duty while responding to reports of a stabbing
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election