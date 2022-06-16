Celebrate Juneteenth at events across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juneteenth celebrations are happening in cities across Texoma. Here’s all the information you need to know about the events, as well as how to celebrate the holiday. You can also check out and submit more events on our Community Calendar.

16th annual Juneteenth Bash in Wichita Falls

The 16th annual Juneteenth Bash will happen this Saturday and Sunday at Spudder Park.

The 2-day event’s turnout is usually between 400 and 1,000 people. It will include vendors, dunk tank contests and plenty of entertainment for children. However, Crystal Washington-Pope, founder and president of C.H.A.R.M., said that the celebration is meant to educate people on what the day really means.

“A lot of our kids, a lot of the people don’t know what Juneteenth is. It’s not just a party It’s a reflection on where our culture, the African American culture has come from in regards to where we were and where we are now. That’s why I have a lot of the vendors and the businesses out here,” Washington-Pope said.

The festivities will kick off on both days at 4 p.m.

Washington-Pope said that people can get community service hours if needed through her nonprofit organization C.H.A.R.M. by helping with the event. You can reach out to her on Facebook for more information on how to sign up.

A Bridge to Unity - Burkburnett Juneteenth Celebration

This celebration will happen on Friday and Saturday at the Burkburnett Community Center.

On Friday, they will get started with the 1st annual Burkburnett Juneteenth Golf Scramble. It’s four-man scramble followed by an awards dinner.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m., before the opening ceremony happens at 9 a.m.

Activities include live entertainment, mud volleyball, pony rides, bounce houses, firetruck rides and a magic show. Vendors and food trucks will also be present.

10th annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom in Electra

In Electra, the 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom is being held on Saturday, June 25.

It’s all taking place at 700 E. Cleveland Avenue. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by Gospel music, domino tournaments, face painting and food.

All funds raised will go to providing three Electra High School seniors with $300 scholarships.

3rd Annual Juneteenth “Freedom Day” Celebration of Culture in Vernon

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth “Freedom Day” Celebration of Culture will feature several days of events.

On June 17, there will be a meet and greet co-ed volleyball tournament at the Boys & Girls Club. June 18 will feature a parade, ceremony, dominos/spades, a kickball tournament, bounce houses, food trucks, and free hotdogs for the Kids at Lyday Park.

Then, there will be a Community Church Service at Lyday Park on June 18.

How to Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrates when federal troops arrived in Texas in 1865 with an order declaring all slaves to be free, and even as some hesitate to celebrate today, others struggled to observe the holiday immediately afterward.

While Juneteenth has been celebrated by various communities since its inception, it became a federal holiday only last year -- in the wake of nationwide protests. As interest in the holiday has grown, so have questions about how to celebrate it respectfully.

Cammie Dean, MSU’s Mosaic Cross-Cultural Center director, said the answer lies in acknowledgment.

