Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with campus tours.

“My favorite part about being a tour guide is probably getting to introduce new students to academic programs that they’re interested in, seeing how students can envision themselves within certain programs and certain majors,” Bethany Ward, tour guide for the MSU Texas admissions office, said.

Tour guides tell prospective students about MSU Texas traditions, such as the homecoming bonfire and Spirit of the Mustangs fountain.

“A lot of times whenever students first get on a campus, they first notice how beautiful it is,” Ward said. “And with all the trees, all the buildings just look very similar and it’s just a really pretty campus. It’s very green on campus.”

Giving tours requires a unique set of skills, but sometimes there are bumps in the road.

“Walking backward is really hard as a tour guide,” Ward said. “It can be really challenging, and a lot of times you will run into stuff on your tours, but sometimes you just have to turn around and just face away from the tour and then just stop the tour. And then, yeah, just face them and keep walking.”

Sometimes, things can turn into a family affair.

“I recruited my sister to become a tour guide, and so we’re both tour guides now on campus so that’s been really fun,” Ward said. “We’ve sometimes done joint tours together so that’s been pretty interesting. Yeah, really fun to get the family involved as a tour guide.”

