GOAT Scooters becoming more popular in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - GOAT Scooters have been getting a lot of use in downtown Wichita Falls, but after a few concerns were raised a recent city council meeting, their owner wants to make sure riders are following the rules when scootering.

While they’re a great tool to get around the area, they also provide a much needed breeze in this heatwave. However, if they’re not ridden properly and taken care of, they could be off the streets as quickly as they got here.

“So far, it has been pretty good,” Eduardo Nunez, owner of GOAT Scooters, said. “It has been something cool, something new to bring people down here. Just talking to some of the business owners, they have really liked them. It has brought more people, more foot traffic towards their businesses.”

This is what Nunez envisioned when he chose to bring his business to downtown Wichita Falls, but with GOAT Scooters becoming more popular, he wants to educate the community on the guidelines that need to be followed when riding them.

“Each scooter says you have to be 18 or older on the scooter and in the app before you start to ride,” Nunez said. “Each scooter does say ‘do not ride on the sidewalk’ which will help people know that they belong on the street. They are just like a bike, motorcycle or a car and you have to follow the traffic laws.”

Nunez has recently been taking to the streets to make sure people are riding safely and responsibly.

“We have been kind of walking around the downtown area checking on the stations,” Nunez said. “If we see people riding, we inform them these are the rules and regulations and that has been really helpful this week.”

The GOAT scooters were meant to enhance downtown Wichita Falls and make it easier to get from place to place, but if people are abusing the scooters and not taking proper care of them, then they won’t be around for much longer.

“We have the capability on our app, through our side of the app that if we see somebody misusing it or in the pictures we see that the scooter is damaged, the picture they take after their ride, we have full capability to fine the rider,” Nunez said.

But if the scooters continue to be treated correctly, traffic laws are followed and minimal complaints are reported, then they could expand to different parts of the city.

“In the future, we could see us spreading out a little bit, maybe out to other areas of the town, but we want to make sure everybody is safe first and make sure we get it done the right way down here in the downtown area first before we move on,” Nunez said.

Nunez said he has built a good relationship with the city and they are constantly working on how to improve riders’ experiences while making sure everyone stays safe.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.