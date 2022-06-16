Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man shoots victim, calls an Uber to flee the scene, police say

Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a...
Police said Clevester Burge was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa said a man shot someone at an apartment complex and then called an Uber to flee the scene.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Clevester Burge got into an argument with the victim Tuesday morning and shot the victim in the leg.

Upon investigation, officers said they learned that Burge hid the gun behind a restaurant and then called an Uber to pick him up.

Police said the Uber driver dropped Burge off at a home nearby. The driver spoke with officers and told them Burge appeared to be in a hurry and hunkered down in the backseat of the vehicle during the ride as if he did not want to be seen.

Burge was arrested later that afternoon. He was charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm, and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Police said Burge is a previously convicted felon. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $300,000 bond, according to jail records.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Wichita Falls ISD is still trying to bounce back from its projected $9 million deficit.
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security

Latest News

A 17-year-old good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she...
WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to save teen who drove car into water
“My favorite part about being a tour guide is probably getting to introduce new students to...
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate OKs enhanced benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs