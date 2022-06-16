Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Presbyterian Manor invites community members to write cards for veterans

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Presbyterian Manor officials are inviting members of the community to go online and write a personal note thanking veterans for their service to our country.

To complete the free card and note, head to Presbyterian Manor’s website, pick a card and then type out your note. Presbyterian Manor officials will then print the card and deliver it on July 1, 2022, to one of their senior adult residents who served in the armed forces.

Presbyterian Manor is hoping to deliver 300 cards so that each veteran will receive 4-5 cards each.

The cards and notes can be filled out from June 8 to June 29.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Wichita Falls ISD is still trying to bounce back from its projected $9 million deficit.
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security

Latest News

How to celebrate Juneteenth
How to celebrate Juneteenth
Presbyterian Manor invites community members to write cards for veterans
Presbyterian Manor invites community members to write cards for veterans
Juneteenth events around Texoma
Juneteenth events around Texoma
Events in the Ark-La-Tex for Juneteenth
Celebrate Juneteenth at events across Texoma