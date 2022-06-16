Email City Guide
Rain chances could return Saturday

By Garrett James
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or two across the area, however, the probability is very low. Thankfully the wind will calm down some. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower or two however, rain chances are at 20%. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies.

