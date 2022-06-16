Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover,...
FILE - Revlon products are on display in a store, Tuesday, July 5, 2016, in North Andover, Mass. Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Thursday, June 16, 2022, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.(Elise Amendola | AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, weighed down by debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs.

The New York-based company said it expects to receive $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running.

None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Revlon, whose brands from Almay to Elizabeth Arden had been a mainstay on store shelves for decades, has struggled for years for failing to keep pace with changing beauty tastes and stiffer competition. It is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Wichita Falls ISD is still trying to bounce back from its projected $9 million deficit.
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security
For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his...
WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle

Latest News

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as...
EU leaders decry Russian brutality in visit to Ukraine
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
Rain chances could return Saturday