Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Wichita Falls ISD is still trying to bounce back from its projected $9 million deficit.
Wichita Falls ISD board discusses budget deficit, school security

Latest News

How to celebrate Juneteenth
How to celebrate Juneteenth
Juneteenth events around Texoma
Juneteenth events around Texoma
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season
Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were both slain while investigating a possible...
2 California officers shot, killed in the line of duty while responding to reports of a stabbing
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election