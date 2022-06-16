Email City Guide
WFPD investigating body found near trail

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a body that was found near The Bluff Hiking Area just off Loop 11.

News Channel Six crews on the scene can confirm police have taped off an area near the parking lot.

Police say the body of a white male was found, in addition to a gun located on the walking trail. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

Police declined to comment further until next of kin had been notified.

The Bluff Hiking Area connects to the Wichita Falls Circle Trail System.

