Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A partnership took place Thursday with the common goal of helping fill the blood bank.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Texas Blood Institute to collect blood donations.

It’s a once-in-a-year event and each donor received a free rise-up-and-give t-shirt and COVID antibody test.

