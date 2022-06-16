Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts blood drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A partnership took place Thursday with the common goal of helping fill the blood bank.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Texas Blood Institute to collect blood donations.

It’s a once-in-a-year event and each donor received a free rise-up-and-give t-shirt and COVID antibody test.

If you would like to donate blood at another drive, click here.

