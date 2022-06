WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three new principals have been announced at Wichita Falls ISD schools.

Amy Simmons has been named the new principal at Cunningham Elementary, while Lydia Coyle will head Crockett Elementary.

Danielle McSweeney has also been named principal at Fain Elementary.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.