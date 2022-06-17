Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say

A 1-year-old child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night.
By Alexis Cortez, David Baker, Gray News Staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Firefighters say a 1-year-old boy nearly drowned in a bathtub at an Arizona home Thursday night, and the child’s babysitter is in custody.

Arizona’s Family reports the toddler was found at a home in El Mirage, which is northwest of Phoenix.

Police said 49-year-old Cynthia Gaddy was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen, so she left the baby alone in the bathtub.

Investigators said when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child, who was airlifted to the hospital.

Police confirmed late Thursday night the babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

The babysitter was watching two other kids, ages 3 and 7, who are siblings of the 1-year-old, investigators said.

As of Friday morning, police said the young boy is in extremely critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The principals will all be leading different elementary schools.
Wichita Falls ISD names three new principals
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Interview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival
Interview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival
WF City Council approves ARPA funds to fix Lake Wichita parking lot
WF City Council approves ARPA funds to fix Lake Wichita parking lot
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program
Tips on how you can save money at the pump
Tips on how you can save money at the pump
Cadence is looking for her forever home
Cadence is looking for her forever home