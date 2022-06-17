BBB warns of doctor’s office phishing scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning doctor’s office patients of a targeted phishing scam.

BBB officials said incoming calls from local doctor’s offices may be spoofed. Scammers reportedly use technology to modify numbers that show on a caller ID to trick you into answering the phone. They then proceed to impersonate the doctor’s office whose phone number is appearing.

A recent BBB study shows that these scams continue to be costly. BBB officials want people to use caution if they are contacted by anyone asking for money or information.

If you are uncertain if the call is legitimate, they said to hang up and dial the known phone number you find for the business. Then, verify the communication, especially if personal and financial information is being requested.

BBB officials released the following tips to help the public avoid these scams:

Stay calm - if you receive any of these impostor calls, resist the urge to act immediately; no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds

Don’t reply directly - don’t respond to the call; instead, call the company directly to verify the phone call received

Go to the source or get help - when in doubt, call a friend, loved one or your local BBB to ask for a second opinion; regardless of what is said in the phone conversation, tell someone

You can report any scams on the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.