Cadence is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Cadence is a 10-week-old dog who is sweet, loving and just wants to cuddle.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

