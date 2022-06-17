Crime Stoppers hosts 26th annual golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is a program that has led to nearly 5,000 arrests and closed around 7,000 cases.

It couldn’t be done without without tips from the public. Crime Stoppers pay big for tips that lead to an arrest and have paid out over a million dollars in awards in the last 40 years.

That’s why Friday’s 26th annual golf tournament at Weeks Park was more than just a fun day on the course. This is their largest fundraiser of the year and the good news is that the community support was high, even in the extreme heat.

“All the money goes towards operating Crime Stoppers,” Brian Arias, Crime Stoppers coordinator, said. “Also, to throw in there that money does pay for tips, so when people call in online or they call the phones, that money goes towards rewarding those people for those tips.”

Arias wanted to thank everyone that came out and played, as well as the sponsors, because all of the help will assist in keeping Wichita Falls a safer place.

