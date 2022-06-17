Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers hosts 26th annual golf tournament

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is a program that has led to nearly 5,000 arrests and closed around 7,000 cases.

It couldn’t be done without without tips from the public. Crime Stoppers pay big for tips that lead to an arrest and have paid out over a million dollars in awards in the last 40 years.

That’s why Friday’s 26th annual golf tournament at Weeks Park was more than just a fun day on the course. This is their largest fundraiser of the year and the good news is that the community support was high, even in the extreme heat.

“All the money goes towards operating Crime Stoppers,” Brian Arias, Crime Stoppers coordinator, said. “Also, to throw in there that money does pay for tips, so when people call in online or they call the phones, that money goes towards rewarding those people for those tips.”

Arias wanted to thank everyone that came out and played, as well as the sponsors, because all of the help will assist in keeping Wichita Falls a safer place.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
The principals will all be leading different elementary schools.
Wichita Falls ISD names three new principals
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Last weekend, one man got very lucky, or unlucky, depending on how you look at the situation.
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road
The campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico.
United Family donates over $100K to Children’s Miracle Network
“It is a challenge over there sometimes just trying to get big files downloaded, stream shows...
Wichita County tech plan to increase internet speeds
Local cancer survivors and their families were celebrated Friday at a fundraiser for Texas...
Royal Estates fundraiser raises money for cancer research