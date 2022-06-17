Email City Guide
Crime of the week: Shots fired at home on Cartwright Road

Last weekend, one man got very lucky, or unlucky, depending on how you look at the situation.
By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last weekend, one man got very lucky, or unlucky, depending on how you look at the situation.

Police said he was accidentally shot but walked away with bruises because the bullet had travelled through four walls before hitting him. News Channel 6 Joseph Saint has more for the crime of the week.

“On June 13, a little after 9 p.m., our officers responded to the 200 block of Cartwright in reference to a check welfare call,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

Police said the victim was relaxing at home with his girlfriend when rounds from a firearm suddenly started coming through the walls of their home.

“Someone had fired round towards the residence from the outside,” Eipper said.

Eipper said one of the bullets actually traveled through several walls, coming to a stop only when it struck the victim in his chest.

“Evidently, the walls slowed down that round so when it hit the victim it didn’t even break his skin,” Eipper said.

The police did recover shell casings from the scene and took witness statements, but as of right now have no leads as to who might be responsible.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

