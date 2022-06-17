Email City Guide
Florence, Diana and Mary are looking for their forever homes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about three cats named Florence, Diana and Mary.

The cats are about nine weeks old and they’re sweet and cuddly.

There is a $100 adoption fee for cats, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

