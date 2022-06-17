How to save money at the gas pump

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices have almost doubled in Wichita Falls since last year, and Texoma is feeling the strain. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint took a closer look at how we can all save a few bucks at the pump.

Wichita Falls is currently paying around $4.69 for a gallon of gas compared to just $2.75 at this time last year, according to data from AAA Texas.

Here are a few tips from Texas AAA and News Channel 6 on how you can keep the cost of gas down.

Slow down: accelerating at a fast pace only eats up more gas

Use cruise control on highways and minimizing your air conditioning can help keep costs down

In this heat, you might be tempted to cool your car, but make sure to avoid letting the vehicle idle

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, like properly maintaining the right air pressure level in your tires

Don’t buy premium gas unless you have to

Click here to access the News Channel 6 gas prices map. It’s updated in real time to help you find the cheapest prices in town.

