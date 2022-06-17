Email City Guide
Advertisement

How to save money at the gas pump

By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices have almost doubled in Wichita Falls since last year, and Texoma is feeling the strain. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint took a closer look at how we can all save a few bucks at the pump.

Wichita Falls is currently paying around $4.69 for a gallon of gas compared to just $2.75 at this time last year, according to data from AAA Texas.

Here are a few tips from Texas AAA and News Channel 6 on how you can keep the cost of gas down.

  • Slow down: accelerating at a fast pace only eats up more gas
  • Use cruise control on highways and minimizing your air conditioning can help keep costs down
  • In this heat, you might be tempted to cool your car, but make sure to avoid letting the vehicle idle
  • Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, like properly maintaining the right air pressure level in your tires
  • Don’t buy premium gas unless you have to

Click here to access the News Channel 6 gas prices map. It’s updated in real time to help you find the cheapest prices in town.

