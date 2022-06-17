Isolated storms will be possible Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower or two however, rain chances are at 20%. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 101 degrees with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

