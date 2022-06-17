Jurassic Quest coming to Wichita Falls this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Wichita Falls MPEC on July 18 and 19.

It’s the “largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America.” The event features photorealistic dinosaurs that will be at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC.

Activities for dinosaur fans include life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities and more.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be bought online, and you must reserve a specific timeslot.

Tickets for kids and adults are $22 and seniors are $19.

