Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The principals will all be leading different elementary schools.
Wichita Falls ISD names three new principals
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Interview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival
Interview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival
WF City Council approves ARPA funds to fix Lake Wichita parking lot
WF City Council approves ARPA funds to fix Lake Wichita parking lot
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Campus tour program
Tips on how you can save money at the pump
Tips on how you can save money at the pump
Cadence is looking for her forever home
Cadence is looking for her forever home