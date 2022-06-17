Preview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel will host the Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday, June 18.

This weekend, the stars of the hit Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet will be at Kiowa Casino to celebrate the music of Memphis and Sun Studios.

“Guys like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins and that’s the music we are bringing back to life in our show,” Larry Cole, Million Dollar Reunion member.

Million Dollar Reunion is an ensemble of entertainers dedicated to honoring the musicians who ushered in a new revolutionary music called Rock and Roll.

“We’re all actors and musicians and come from that background, and Bobby was in original Beatlemania which was a musical on Broadway,” Cole said.

The show has a list of entertainers who will take the stage Saturday night to resurrect the music of many the past’s great artists.

“We got Twitty and Lynn Conway and Loretta’s Children and they’re supposed to be fantastic, really looking forward to that,” Cole said. “And of course, Coffey Anderson and a lot of other great local talent. We’re looking forward to it.”

Cole said his main goal is to breathe life back into the music that helped shape rock and roll as we know it.

“Most everyone knows who Elvis and Jerry Lee and John are, but not everyone knows who Carl Perkins is, so if we could introduce some people to Crosby too, that’d be great,” Cole said. “If they’d just leave there as fans of that music, that’d be cool.”

Kiowa Casino officials released the following schedule for the festival:

1-1:30p.m. - DJ

1:30-2:30 p.m. - Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta

2:30-3 p.m. - DJ

3-4- p.m. - The Mullet Boyz

4-5 p.m. - DJ

5-6 p.m. -Anthony Spencer with The Freshwater Donkeys

6:-7 p.m. - DJ

7-8 p.m. -Million Dollar Reunion

8-9 p.m. - DJ

9-10:30 p.m. - Coffey Anderson

Admission is free and the event will take place in the Kiowa Casino & Hotel parking lot.

