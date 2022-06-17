Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Preview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel will host the Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday, June 18.

This weekend, the stars of the hit Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet will be at Kiowa Casino to celebrate the music of Memphis and Sun Studios.

“Guys like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins and that’s the music we are bringing back to life in our show,” Larry Cole, Million Dollar Reunion member.

Million Dollar Reunion is an ensemble of entertainers dedicated to honoring the musicians who ushered in a new revolutionary music called Rock and Roll.

“We’re all actors and musicians and come from that background, and Bobby was in original Beatlemania which was a musical on Broadway,” Cole said.

The show has a list of entertainers who will take the stage Saturday night to resurrect the music of many the past’s great artists.

“We got Twitty and Lynn Conway and Loretta’s Children and they’re supposed to be fantastic, really looking forward to that,” Cole said. “And of course, Coffey Anderson and a lot of other great local talent. We’re looking forward to it.”

Cole said his main goal is to breathe life back into the music that helped shape rock and roll as we know it.

“Most everyone knows who Elvis and Jerry Lee and John are, but not everyone knows who Carl Perkins is, so if we could introduce some people to Crosby too, that’d be great,” Cole said. “If they’d just leave there as fans of that music, that’d be cool.”

Kiowa Casino officials released the following schedule for the festival:

  • 1-1:30p.m. - DJ
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta
  • 2:30-3 p.m. - DJ
  • 3-4- p.m. - The Mullet Boyz
  • 4-5 p.m. - DJ
  • 5-6 p.m. -Anthony Spencer with The Freshwater Donkeys
  • 6:-7 p.m. - DJ
  • 7-8 p.m. -Million Dollar Reunion
  • 8-9 p.m. - DJ
  • 9-10:30 p.m. - Coffey Anderson

Admission is free and the event will take place in the Kiowa Casino & Hotel parking lot.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a body that was found near a walking trail in Wichita Falls.
WFPD investigating body found near trail
The principals will all be leading different elementary schools.
Wichita Falls ISD names three new principals
Martez Vrana.
Jury finds Vrana guilty of capital murder
The TEA rated the district’s special education program as needing “substantial intervention” in...
Wichita Falls ISD compromises on special education cuts
Fantasia Martinez was charged with multiple crimes related to a crash in Texas that led to the...
Sheriff: Twin infants found abandoned after Texas interstate crash; mother arrested

Latest News

Local cancer survivors and their families were celebrated Friday at a fundraiser for Texas...
Royal Estates fundraiser raises money for cancer research
The event will happen at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
Jurassic Quest coming to Wichita Falls this weekend
The fire started in the kitchen near the stove area.
WFFD fights fire at LaDonna Place Apartments
Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
Florence, Diana and Mary are looking for their forever homes