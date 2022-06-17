Royal Estates fundraiser raises money for cancer research

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local cancer survivors and their families were celebrated Friday at a fundraiser for Texas Oncology.

Royal Estates hosted Finish the Fight, and their effort to raise money for cancer research is still ongoing.

“Fundraiser is actually going through the entire month of June,” Lacee Sharp, director of sales and marketing, said. “So we are accepting donations towards the Texas Oncology Foundation, but they can also do so by purchasing a pinwheel at $5 apiece. They can do so at the front desk here at Royal Estates at any day of the week and we will plant it in our pinwheel garden out front.”

The event organizer has emphasized that the funds raised will stay to help those affected in Wichita Falls.

