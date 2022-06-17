Email City Guide
United Family donates over $100K to Children’s Miracle Network

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over $100,000 was gifted to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Thursday by the United Family.

The money was raised by different communities in a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign in May.

The campaign ran in stores across Texas and New Mexico, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

