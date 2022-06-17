WF City Council plans to fix Lake Wichita parking lot with ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For seven years, Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee member Steve Garner and others have been trying to fund the construction of a new parking lot at Lake Wichita Park.

When he became aware that the city would be receiving COVID relief funds, he knew it was a good chance to get the funding they need. After hard work and many presentations to the Wichita Falls City Council, he got the good news that council members had put the parking lot in their final plan for allocating the ARPA funds.

“I am thankful to Mayor Stephen Santellana and the city council for listening to the people of this community that said this is one of the things that they absolutely wanted taken care of,” Garner said.

He said having a smooth parking lot without huge potholes will bring more people out to the lake.

It’s also good news for veterans in Wichita County. We brought you the story in April about how they struggled to visit the Vietnam veteran monument at Lake Wichita due to potholes in the parking lot.

The City of Wichita Falls also finalized a plan on June 7 to move the Veterans Memorial Plaza to Lake Wichita Park near the Vietnam veteran monument.

